Cowboys’ Mike McCarthy wants fans to continue believing in Dak Prescott: ‘He’s clearly the answer’

The Dallas Cowboys will have head coach Mike McCarthy back for a fifth season, though his contract will expire after the 2024 season.

Another contract that’s top of mind for the organization is that of quarterback Dak Prescott, who will also see his run out after next season.

He carries a $59.455 million cap hit following a season that saw MVP-level play end in disaster against the Green Bay Packers in a 48-32 loss at home.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

While questions regarding McCarthy’s future in Dallas came out immediately, fans were also upset with how Prescott performed.

But McCarthy, speaking to reporters on Thursday after it was made clear he would return for his fifth season as head coach, believes fans need to continue believing in No. 4.

“I believe in Dak Prescott,” he said. “I think he’s clearly the answer. He’s part of the solution moving forward. As difficult as this time is right now, when we can work through this emotional period that we’re in, we’ll continue to build off what he brings to the table.”

FROM OUTKICK: CRYING LIONS FAN TELLS EMOTIONAL STORY BEHIND THOSE TEARS AFTER SUNDAY’S WIN OVER RAMS

There has been clear production for Prescott since McCarthy took over in 2020. Prescott’s first full season under McCarthy in 2021 – Prescott was injured most of 2020 – saw him throw for 4,449 yards with 37 touchdowns to 10 interceptions with a then-career-high 68.8% completion rate. Prescott was 11-5 as a starter that year.

In 12 games last season, Prescott had 2,860 yards with 23 touchdowns, though he led the league in interceptions with 15. However, he promised to curb that trend, and he got those down to just nine during the regular season in 2023 while throwing for a league-high 36 touchdowns with 4,516 yards through the air.

Prescott also had a career-high 69.5% completion rate, as he entered the MVP conversation in his eighth season as the team’s starter.

It’s why Cowboys fans were confident after the team secured the No. 2 seed – Prescott looked fantastic to end the year, especially with his connection to wide receiver CeeDee Lamb, who led the NFL in receptions.

But Prescott was out of sync with him and the rest of his offense immediately when the game against the Packers began. Drives ended early or in pure disaster with two interceptions thrown in the first half, one of which ending in a pick-six to make it a 27-0 game.

Sure, Prescott threw for 403 yards with three touchdowns, but it was all for naught. The Packers ran away with the game early and moved on, while Cowboys fans sat in disbelief. Even owner Jerry Jones said the loss was “beyond my comprehension.”

Nonetheless, McCarthy is certain Prescott is the man that can take the Cowboys where they want to go.

COWBOYS SHOULD MOVE ON FROM DAK PRESCOTT, SAYS FORMER NFL STAR SHAWNE MERRIMAN

“I have unbelievable belief in Dak,” he explained. “I think he clearly has another step. I think this offense has suited him well. I think the things we were able to improve on – you, it’s a system built around making the quarterback successful. The growth opportunity that we both see was something that we are excited about.”

Since being named the starting quarterback his rookie year in 2016, Prescott has just two playoff wins and five losses for the Cowboys.

It was reported in December that Prescott and the front office would discuss possible long-term extensions during the offseason.

While the regular season success is nothing to scoff at, playoff wins are all that matters to Jones and everyone that supports “America’s Team.”

McCarthy and Prescott know that, and with their contracts entering the final year, getting over that hump remains the only goal for 2024.