Cowboys should hire Deion Sanders as head coach, ex-NFL star says

Former NFL star Robert Griffin III zigged while others zagged as everyone weighed in on what the Dallas Cowboys should do with their coaching staff following a 48-32 loss to the Green Bay Packers on Sunday.

While the NFL world speculated that team owner Jerry Jones would go and hire Bill Belichick to replace Mike McCarthy as head coach, Griffin said Jones should make the leap and go after Colorado Buffaloes head coach Deion Sanders.

“… You need ‘Coach Prime,’” Griffin said in a video directed toward Cowboys fans.

“’Coach Prime’ knows how to win in Dallas. He knows what it takes to have a championship mindset. He knows how to hold his guys accountable and he is a culture-changer. … ‘Coach Prime is also going to bring you your quarterback of the future. Yeah, that’s right, Shedeur Sanders.”

Griffin said he believed in Dak Prescott and could lead the team to a Super Bowl. However, if the Cowboys were to hire Sanders, Griffin said it is almost a sure-thing that Shedeur Sanders would eventually become the team’s quarterback.

“We all know a couple of things about Jerry Jones,” Griffin said. “He loves money and he loves the attention on his Dallas Cowboys. No coach will make Jerry Jones more money than ‘Coach Prime.’ Deion Sanders will have the Cowboys high-stepping toward the Lombardi in no time.”

Jones made no indication that he was considering firing McCarthy when he spoke to reporters following the loss.

“I haven’t thought one second about it,” he said, via Pro Football talk. “My whole thought process was getting ready for a playoff game here next week. I am amazed to be sitting where we are right now.”