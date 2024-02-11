NYC drivers face a $15 daily congestion fee for entering the toll congestion zone south of 60th Street, monitored by license plate readers. Kurt “CyberGuy” Knutsson gives the details.
Recent Posts
- Celebrity themed candles spark protest at Wisconsin small business
- Patriots looking to trade Mac Jones, add next franchise QB in 2024 NFL Draft: report
- Tyreek Hill responds to fan ripping him for leaving Chiefs, who will play in back-to-back Super Bowls
- Senate breaks filibuster to advance $95B foreign aid bill
- Sports Illustrated model shows Trump support at Super Bowl LVIII event