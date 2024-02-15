‘The Five’ co-hosts react to reported tensions growing between KJP and John Kirby over White House press briefings.
Recent Posts
- Laura: The old dog can’t learn new tricks
- Kentucky state Senate passes bill trying juveniles as adults for gun-related felonies
- George judge set to hear evidence against DA Fani Willis in Trump case that could disqualify her
- Special counsel Jack Smith asks SCOTUS to reject Trump request to delay 2020 election case
- Biden temporarily shields Palestinians from US deportation, cites conditions in Gaza