Defense Sec. Austin back in hospital ahead of busy travel week: Pentagon officials

Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin is back in the hospital at Walter Reed for an “emergent bladder issue,” according to Pentagon officials.

Pentagon Press Secretary Maj. Gen. Patrick S. Ryder confirmed Austin was at Walter Reed, adding that the deputy defense secretary, joint chiefs of staff, White House and Congress have all been notified.

Austin was expected to leave Joint Base Andrews on Tuesday morning to travel to Brussels for the Ukraine Defense Contact Group on Wednesday and the NATO Defense Ministerial on Thursday.

It is too soon to tell if Austin will be able to travel, a senior U.S. defense official said, adding his doctors are assessing the secretary’s condition.