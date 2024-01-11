Democrat Justin Jones, one of ‘Tennessee Three’ lawmakers, says he was booted from committee

One of Tennessee’s previously expelled state lawmakers said Thursday that he had been stripped of a committee position.

“Today the Speaker announced that I was stripped from being on House Education Admin Committee, as they prepare to push their unpopular school voucher program,” Rep. Justin Jones (D) posted on X. “My Republican colleagues know voters do not want their ‘Education for Profit’ scheme and are trying to stifle dissent.”

Jones made another post earlier on Thursday stating that his Republican colleagues voted to give more discretionary power to Speaker Cameron Sexton in their new rules package, and voted to silence him during debate.

“This Speaker has repeatedly abused his position to silence dissent and continues to erode our democracy in Tennessee,” Jones posted.

Jones, who was part of the so-called “Tennessee Three,” was expelled last April from the Legislature for his role in a state capitol protest calling for gun control following the Covenant School shooting in Nashville that killed six people, including three children.

House Republicans said that their actions were in violation of House rules, and voted to expel Jones and Justin Pearson (D).

Jones and Pearson, both Democrats, won back their seats in August.