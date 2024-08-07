Democratic Socialists group boasts it helped make Walz Harris’ running mate: ‘Force that cannot be ignored’

The Democratic Socialists of America took a victory lap on social media after Vice President Kamala Harris named Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz as her 2024 running mate.

“Harris choosing Walz as a running mate has shown the world that DSA and our allies on the left are a force that cannot be ignored. Through collective action, DSA and the US left more broadly have made it clear that change is needed. DSA members organized in our workplaces and unions to realign the labor movement to support Palestinian liberation,” Democratic Socialists of America, the largest socialist group in the U.S., posted to X on Tuesday.

DSA went on to take credit for pressuring Democrats to allegedly snub other candidates in the running, including one “with direct ties to the IDF.” Pennsylvania Gov. Josh Shapiro was reportedly one of the top contenders on Harris’ list of potential veeps and was a volunteer in the IDF in his youth.

The Democratic Socialists of America has long called for a ceasefire after Hamas launched its attack on Israel on Oct. 7 of last year, with the group failing to condemn Hamas and instead saying the attack was a “direct result of Israel’s apartheid regime.”

“The Uncommitted movement, in which DSA members played crucial roles nationally and in multiple states, pressured the Democratic establishment into choosing a new candidate and backing down from a potential VP with direct ties to the IDF and who would have ferociously supported the ongoing genocide in Palestine,” the DSA continued in its X thread.

While celebrating Harris’ choice of Walz, the socialist group hammered that their “demands remain the same” regarding the war that has continued raging in Israel.

“Harris must call for an immediate ceasefire in Palestine and put in place an embargo on all arms to Israel,” the group wrote.

Walz is not a member of the DSA, but has made favorable comments regarding socialism, including last week during a “White Dudes for Harris” campaign call last week that was slammed by conservatives.

“Don’t ever shy away from our progressive values,” the Minnesota Democrat said. “One person’s socialism is another person’s neighborliness.”

Following Harris announcing Walz, former President Donald Trump said he was “thrilled” by the choice, due to Walz’s left-wing policies that he says American voters reject.

“If you look at his record with no walls, no security, let everybody in, he’s worse than they are,” he said. “Nobody knew how radical left she was, but he’s a smarter version of her, if you want to know the truth,” “Fox & Friends” co-hosts during an exclusive interview on Wednesday morning.

“There’s never been a ticket like this,” he continued. “This is a ticket that would want this country to go communist immediately, if not sooner. We want no security. We want no anything. He’s very heavy into transgender. Anything transgender he thinks is great, and he’s not where the country is on anything.”