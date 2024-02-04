Democrats have been encouraging Biden to come after states’ rights: Kristi Noem

South Dakota Governor Kristi Noem joins ‘Sunday Morning Futures’ to discuss the impact of President Biden’s policies, the threat posed by China and the crisis at the border.
Recent Posts
- 49ers’ Steve Wilks rips team’s ’embarrassing’ defense against Lions
- Gen Z is as ‘soft as Charmin’: Joe Concha
- Biden hung the ‘open for business’ sign at the border: Randy Weber
- WATCH LIVE: Governors head to the border to witness crisis firsthand, cast spotlight on Biden admin
- Cool gear to upgrade your tailgate game