Democrats insist Biden has ‘strong mental acuity’ after special counsel probe exposes his ‘poor memory’

Democrats like Rep. Dan Goldman, D-N.Y., Rep. Debbie Dingell, D-Mich., and others, recently insisted that Biden is one of the “sharpest” people they’ve dealt with and is more than capable of handling his job as president.
Recent Posts
- Georgia whistleblowers lining up to testify against Fulton County DA Fani Willis, state lawmaker says
- Seahawks plan to hire former Washington assistant coach days after he committed to Alabama: reports
- Lucas Glover withdraws from Phoenix Open for bizarre reason
- Lions’ Jared Goff has no regrets over 4th-down mishaps in NFC title game: ‘That’s who we are’
- Biden needs to deport by thousands, not dozens: Rep. Tony Gonzales