Democrats saved Mike Johnson: Marjorie Taylor Greene

Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene, R-Ga., joins ‘Sunday Morning Futures’ to discuss President Biden’s threat to block military aid to Israel, the ‘weaponized government,’ and Speaker Johnson’s decision to not defund special counsel Jack Smith.
