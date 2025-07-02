Dems at a crossroads as establishment plans ‘Project 2029’ while socialist candidate wins NYC mayoral primary

Socialist candidate Zohran Mamdani’s New York City primary win indicated a generational departure from the establishment Democratic Party that coalesced behind former Gov. Andrew Cuomo’s unsuccessful bid.

However, the rank-and-file Democrats who catapulted the party into disarray, losing the White House and Congress in 2024, are already laying post-Trump policy groundwork.

Neera Tanden, who served in the White House during the Clinton, Obama and Biden administrations and testified to Congress last week about her use of the autopen during former President Joe Biden’s presidency, along with Biden’s former national security advisor, Jake Sullivan, are on the advisory board for “Project 2029.”

Andrei Cherny, a former Democratic speechwriter, state party leader and co-founder of a liberal policy journal, is organizing Democratic leaders to create a ready-to-implement agenda for the next Democratic presidential nominee, inspired by the conservative “Project 2025,” which was created by the Heritage Foundation ahead of President Donald Trump‘s 2024 presidential win.

MAMDANI’S PRIMARY WIN EXPOSES DEMOCRAT DIVIDE AS TOP LEADERS WITHHOLD ENDORSEMENTS

The Democrats’ marquee legislative framework for their future nominee will be rolled out over the next two years in quarterly installments through Cherny’s publication, “Democracy: A Journal of Ideas.” The Democrats plan to turn it into a book, just like Project 2025. The details of “Project 2029” were first reported by The New York Times and have since been confirmed by Fox News Digital.

DEM SOCIALIST’S NYC PRIMARY UPSET SIGNALS ‘GENERATIONAL’ SHIFT IN DEMOCRATIC PARTY, STRATEGISTS SAY

As The Times revealed the Democratic Party’s political stage-setting for years to come, an intraparty reckoning is unfolding in real time following Mamdani’s primary win last Tuesday. The institutional policy agenda has emerged during critical conjecture between the past and the future of the Democratic Party.

Mamdani’s primary win ignited a progressive buzz reminiscent of “Squad” leader Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez’s 2018 Democratic primary upset, an excitement that has been on full display during 83-year-old Vermont Sen. Bernie Sanders’ “Fighting Oligarchy” tour this year.

Both progressive leaders and self-described Democratic socialists endorsed Mamdani ahead of last Tuesday’s primary in New York City. Leading up to Election Day, Ocasio-Cortez’s fellow “Squad” members, including Reps. Rashida Tlaib and Ilhan Omar, also came out in support of the Mamdani movement.

His win shattered expectations and forced Cuomo, who resigned from his governorship in 2021 amid multiple scandals, to concede soon after the polls closed. While Cuomo remains in the race as an independent alongside incumbent Mayor Eric Adams, whose tenure has been plagued by his own scandals, Mamdani’s win signaled a departure from the Democratic Party establishment.

Meanwhile, the Democratic National Committee (DNC) has faced its own reckoning this year after 25-year-old progressive David Hogg announced his multimillion-dollar plan to primary older incumbent Democrats he claimed were “asleep at the wheel.”

Hogg, who campaigned for Mamdani in New York City, ultimately left his vice chair position at the DNC this year as questions remain about the trajectory of a party struggling to find its footing with Trump dominating American politics.

Central to the Democrats’ division between its past and future is support for Israel.

Moderate New York Democrats have not outright endorsed Mamdani following his primary win last Tuesday. Party leaders, including Gov. Kathy Hochul, House Minority Leader Hakeem Jeffries and Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer, confirmed they spoke with Mamdani but have continued to hold their endorsements.

Aside from his socialist promises and anti-capitalist comments, much of establishment Democrats’ discontent with Mamdani is rooted in accusations that he is antisemitic.

Rep. Laura Gillen, D-N.Y., said last week that Mamdani is “too extreme to lead New York City.” She said he has demonstrated a “deeply disturbing pattern of unacceptable antisemitic comments, which stoke hate at a time when antisemitism is rising.”

Another New York Democrat, Rep. Tom Suozzi said last week he still has “serious concerns” about Mamdani.

The crux of accusations that Mamdani is antisemitic stems from his refusal to condemn the rallying cry, “globalize the intifada.”

Mamdani has refused to condemn the term, which has been adopted by pro-Palestinian protesters resisting the war in Gaza and, according to the American Jewish Committee , “calls for people from around the globe to participate in rising up against Israel.”

Mamdani, who would become New York City’s first Muslim mayor if elected in November, has said he doesn’t support policing language. In multiple interviews since he initially sparked controversy on the campaign trail, he has refused to condemn the language.

He has also drawn criticism from Jewish New Yorkers, pro-Israel groups and Democrats for defending the Boycott, Divestment and Sanctions movement, which calls for consumers, companies and governments to cut ties with Israel in an effort to influence the country’s policies toward Palestinians.

Mamdani refused to acknowledge, when asked repeatedly on the debate stage, that Israel has the right to exist as a Jewish state. Instead, he said that Israel has the right to exist as “a state with equal rights.”

On Oct. 13, 2023, six days after the Oct. 7 Hamas terrorist attacks, Mamdani asked his supporters to join him at a rally outside Schumer’s house “to speak out against the indiscriminate killing of Palestinians as we sit on the brink of a genocide.”

However, despite the criticism, Mamdani has repeatedly condemned antisemitism.

“Antisemitism is such a real issue in this city, and it has been hard to see it weaponized by candidates who do not seem to have any real interest in tackling it, but rather in using it as a pretext to make political points,” he said on the campaign trail ahead of Election Day.

Mamdani did not immediately respond to Fox News Digital’s request for comment.

Fox News’ Leonard Balducci and Paul Steinhauser contributed to this report.