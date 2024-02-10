Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis tells ‘Life, Liberty & Levin’ the Hur report is very problematic for the White House and country.
Recent Posts
- DeSantis sounds alarm over Hur report: Biden can’t stand trial but can handle nuclear codes
- Rand Paul warns of Biden’s ‘competency’ to US national security: ‘It’s scary’
- State of emergency declared in Iceland following massive volcanic eruption
- Iv’e talked to hundreds of migrants and they all love ‘Sleepy Joe’: Investigative video journalist
- Trump takes familiar dig at justice system after Biden documents report: ‘sick’