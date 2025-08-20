DHS plans ‘Cornhusker Clink’ detention center as Trump expands immigration enforcement

The Department of Homeland Security (DHS) is expanding detention centers with a new facility in southwest Nebraska and nicknaming it the “Cornhusker Clink.”

As part of President Donald Trump’s push to add thousands of new beds nationwide for U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE), just like “Alligator Alcatraz” and “Speedway Slammer,” the facility increases ICE detention space for illegal aliens awaiting deportation or in deportation proceedings in the region.

At the same time, Cornhusker Clink’s name recognizes the region’s heritage and is located around 200 miles from the state capital, Lincoln.

With ICE arrests down and data showing removals are up, the new venue combines 200 beds with the 280 already in place at the Work Ethic Camp in McCook, which opened in 2001 as a prison.

Acknowledging the facility as part of an agreement between Nebraska and the federal government, DHS Secretary Kristi Noem warned that illegal aliens in the region could find themselves at Cornhusker Clink.

“To help remove the worst of the worst out of our country, if you are in America illegally, you could find yourself in Nebraska’s Cornhusker Clink,” she said. “Avoid arrest and self-deport now using the CBP Home App.”

Trump’s “One Big Beautiful Bill” provided funding for 80,000 new beds for ICE to use, which has contributed to an increase in facilities across the country.

“Alligator Alcatraz,” one of the better-known facilities, was opened in the Florida Everglades and can house up to 3,000 migrants, while the East Montana Detention Center at Fort Bliss outside El Paso, which opened on Sunday, will be able to hold up to 5,000.

“Speedway Slammer” in Indiana will also hold up to 1,000 migrants.

Back in Nebraska, the National Guard is also helping ICE officials enforce immigration laws, involving 20 or so soldiers.

In a statement supporting Trump’s immigration crackdown, Nebraska Gov. Jim Pillen said he was “pleased that our facility and team in McCook can be tasked with helping our federal partners protect our homeland by housing criminal illegal aliens roaming our country’s communities today.”