DNC criticizes New Hampshire Democratic Party for ‘detrimental’ primary process

The Democratic National Committee called the New Hampshire Democratic Party’s upcoming primary process “detrimental.”

The DNC Rules and Bylaws Committee co-chairs Minyon Moore and James Roosevelt Jr. wrote in a letter to the New Hampshire Democratic Party’s chair, Raymond Buckley, that “The event on January 23, 2024 cannot be used as the first determining stage of the state’s delegate selection process and is considered detrimental.”

“The NHDP must take steps to educate the public that January 23rd is a non-binding presidential preference event and is meaningless and the NHDP and presidential candidates should take all steps possible not to participate,” the letter, obtained by POLITICO, reads.

This comes after New Hampshire Secretary of State David Scanlan, a Republican, announced that the state would hold its primary on Jan. 23, undermining Democrats’ efforts to hold the party’s first primary in South Carolina on Feb. 3.

“We are aware that the Party intends to host a delegate selection process on Saturday, January 6,” the letter reads. “We advise you to inform participants that this process has not been approved by the RBC and is therefore not the approved route to become a Delegate to the National Convention, nor will it be recommended for approval by the RBC.”

Buckley said in a statement to POLITICO that it is “nothing new. They’ve been saying that for a year, yet we persist.”

Iowa and New Hampshire have historically been the first states in the Democrats’ election process. However, President Biden and the DNC attempted to change the primary calendar this year to kick off with South Carolina, a state that propelled the president to victory in 2020, to try and increase racial diversity in the election process.

“The Democratic Party looks like America, and so does this proposal,” DNC Chair Jamie Harrison said of the plan last year.