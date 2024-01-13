Dolphins’ Tyreek Hill won’t wear sleeves as Miami-Kansas City brace for sub-zero temps

Saturday’s playoff game between the Kansas City Chiefs and the Miami Dolphins is going to be quite chilly.

Weather forecasters predict there will be sub-zero temperatures at Arrowhead Stadium in Kansas City, potentially making the matchup one of the coldest postseason games in NFL history.

According to FOX Weather, a polar vortex impacting the area is expected to send temperatures plummeting, with high temperatures reaching only single digits during the day. With an 8 p.m. ET kickoff, temperatures are expected to dip below zero. Some projections have temperatures reaching minus 5.

The frigid forecast has even prompted the Chiefs to warn fans attending the game to come prepared, with the team advising fans to “cover all exposed skin.”

Dolphins wide receiver Tyreek Hill , who spent the first six years of his NFL career with the Chiefs, is ignoring the organization’s advice.

“Well, it’s a mindset. I feel like if you believe it’s going to be cold, then you’re going to freeze your b—- off,” Hill said when asked how to stay warm in freezing weather , per the Dolphins transcript. “But if you go into this game not even thinking any of that, you’ll be fine.

“With me being me, I played there, and I understand the conditions. I’m not even worried about it at all. I’m going to go out there with no sleeves and tell the rest of the guys it’s a mindset. If those guys see you wearing sleeves, obviously they’re going to think you’re soft. We’re going to go out there and do our thing.”

For the Dolphins, the weather is a stark contrast to what they’re used to in South Florida.

“No one likes being cold,” Dolphins head coach Mike McDaniel said Thursday.

“The last time I played in zero-ish degree weather was 2021 at Green Bay in the divisional round. And much like this team, we were up in Santa Clara (California) and had like one coat in our closet. We weren’t used to that at all. But it galvanizes people. Kind of like when you talk to our players, the most fun game, outside of the result, that we played in the last two years, was the one at Buffalo on that Saturday night on a short week last year. So it’s about the team part of it. It’s about doing something that’s difficult inherently. That motivates you as a competitor, I think. And we have a lot of competitors on our team.”

According to ESPN, there has never been a game at Arrowhead Stadium that has reached negative temperatures. The temperature at kickoff for the Wild Card matchup is -2 degrees, according to the Weather Channel.

Fox News’ Paulina Dedaj contributed to this report.