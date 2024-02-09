Brewer Group CEO Jack Brewer joined ‘Fox & Friends First’ to discuss his take on the Supreme Court hearing arguments in the Trump Colorado ballot case and the damning report on Biden’s handling of classified documents.
Recent Posts
- Donald Trump easily wins Nevada GOP caucuses after SCOTUS hears Colorado ballot case
- Chiefs owner, Patrick Mahomes’ mom say Taylor Swift has brought in whole new audience to NFL
- Ex-NFL star Matt Ryan says it ‘made the most sense’ to move on from football despite teams calling
- How are prescription drugs named? A drug development expert shares the process
- How Elon Musk’s Neuralink brain chip works