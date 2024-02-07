Donna Kelce says ‘pricey’ Super Bowl suites means she likely be rooting for Chiefs from the stands

Kansas City Chiefs fans have grown accustomed to seeing Donna Kelce and Taylor Swift in suite boxes throughout different NFL stadiums this past season.

The expectation for the Super Bowl this weekend is no different, at least for Kelce.

However, the popular NFL mom revealed on Wednesday that fans should not expect to see her rooting Travis Kelce on in a suite at Allegiant Stadium this weekend because of the sky-high prices.

“Well you can understand that the boxes in Vegas are multimillion dollars, so I have a feeling I’m not in a box,” Donna Kelce told “Today” with a laugh. “I have a feeling I’m in the stands.”

“As far as I know, I’m in the stands with everybody else because it is a pricey Super Bowl,” she added.

According to prices listed online by the Suite Experience Group, “Premium Loge” seats range from $180,000 – $300,000, while the “Owner’s Club” suites start out at $1.8 million.

Some reports have prices even higher.

Recently, the mother of veteran running back Christian McCaffery shared a similar sentiment when discussing the prices for this year’s Super Bowl tickets.

“We looked into a suite and none of us can afford it,” Lisa McCaffery said on a recent episode of Olivia Culpo’s podcast, “Your Mom.”

“Not even Christian, money bags over there — nor money bags Olivia.”

However, McCaffery’s fiancée later surprised her future mother-in-law on social media with a post revealing that she had purchased a suite for Lisa’s birthday.

Swift’s appearance at the Super Bowl is still up in the air as the 14-time Grammy award-winning artist will be in Japan, where her “Eras Tour” has resumed with four shows at the Tokyo Dome in the country’s capital, on Feb. 10.

Because of time zone differences, Swift could make it in time to watch the Chiefs go for back-to-back Super Bowl titles.