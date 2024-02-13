Drake says fan will be ‘super blessed’ after winning $2.3 million from Chiefs’ Super Bowl victory

One lucky Drake fan is going to be “super blessed” by the Canadian rapper during his next show following the Kansas City Chiefs’ victory over the San Francisco 49ers in Super Bowl LVIII on Sunday.

Drake, who is on his “It’s All A Blur Tour” with fellow rapper J. Cole, shared a photo of his massive $1.15 million bet he put on the Chiefs to win the Super Bowl on Sunday night on Instagram.

His reasoning behind the pick? “I can’t bet against the swifties,” he captioned the photo.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

But, before the “Big Game” in Las Vegas, Drake shared another message about what would happen if he won the $2.34 million payout.

“If I win somebody getting super blessed at the show tmrw,” Drake posted with his screenshot of the wager on Stake, the betting platform he’s partnered with.

SUPER BOWL LVIII: BEST COMMERCIALS FROM EPIC CHIEFS-49ERS MATCHUP

Well, we’ll see if Drake is a man of his word after the Chiefs came from behind and took down the 49ers in overtime, 25-22, behind another magical game-winning drive by Patrick Mahomes.

The Chiefs star quarterback used his legs and his arm to drive down the field at Allegiant Stadium, where he eventually found wide receiver Mecole Hardman for the three-yard touchdown to win the game.

Many didn’t want to bet against Mahomes, as he was looking to cement the Chiefs’ dynasty with his third Super Bowl ring in the last five seasons.

Kansas City was down 10 points early in the game, too, and Drake might have been nervous he bet the wrong side of the biggest game of the NFL season.

The “For All the Dogs” rapper was seen in another Instagram Story rooting for Mahomes while in his hotel. He watched with the rest of us, as Mahomes made a second-half comeback and eventually set up Harrison Butker’s short field goal to send the game to overtime.

Mahomes, Travis Kelce and the rest of the Chiefs came through in the end after Brock Purdy and the 49ers were only able to kick a field goal on their overtime drive.

And just like Drake says in his song “First Person Shooter” with J. Cole, one fan might be getting a payday “big as the Super Bowl.”