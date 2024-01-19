E-bikes caused record deaths, fires last year in New York City

Electric bicycles caused a record number of fires, injuries and deaths in New York City last year as Democrats continued to push for greater adoption of the device as a solution to global warming.

Overall, e-bikes sparked 267 fires which caused 18 deaths and 150 injuries in the city, according to New York Fire Department (FDNY) data shared with Fox News Digital. The figures represent the highest levels of each statistic, with e-bike related deaths increasing 200%, fires increasing 21% and injuries increasing 2% in the city year over year.

“As we rely more and more on micromobility vehicles to earn a living in our daily lives, we increase the risk of fires caused by lithium-ion batteries. And as mentioned, we had over 100 deaths in this city alone on these batteries,” Democrat New York Mayor Eric Adams said during an event on e-bike safety last year.

“And one of the problems that we’ve noticed, when you look at those taped-up batteries, you see that they are refurbished,” he continued. “These shops are going inside attempting to refurbish the batteries and do it their own way. This is a safety issue.”

Amid the uptick in e-bike fires and deaths, New York City leaders led by Adams and FDNY Commissioner Laura Kavanagh — who said last year that e-bikes are “incredibly dangerous devices” and called for additional regulation — have spearheaded a public education campaign about the dangers of the device and pushed policies to ensure safety.

In March 2023, Adams unveiled the city’s Charge Safe, Ride Safe plan to prevent further harmful e-bike incidents. Then, months later, he announced the city had been awarded $25 million in federal funding to install 173 outdoor e-bike charging stations. In December, Adams said his administration would soon launch a battery-charging pilot program for delivery workers.

“We know these fires can cause serious injury, and even death. We are grateful to our partners in city government for their out-of-the-box thinking on how we can embrace this new technology while also protecting lives,” Kavanagh said last month.

The city government has also passed several laws over the last year to regulate lithium-ion batteries sold in New York City and implemented a policy to expedite investigations into potentially hazardous conditions involving lithium-ion batteries. And the issue led to New York Attorney General Letitia James issuing a consumer alert in June to warn New Yorkers about the “significant risks” associated with e-bikes.

Still, despite the increased attention on curbing e-bike fires, the FDNY continues to report such incidents.

In the most recent example, an e-bike battery exploded in a Queens bike store, causing a massive blast and two-alarm fire this month. And just days prior, an e-bike battery fire caused an explosion in a public housing complex in the Bronx, killing one person and injuring six others.

FDNY Chief of Department John Hodgens previously said that the violent nature of lithium-ion battery-triggered fires makes them harder to quell.

According to the National Fire Protection Association (NFPA), e-bikes are powered by lithium-ion batteries, which are prone to fires or explosions . And as e-bikes continue to become more popular — the global e-bike industry is expected to grow nearly 200% to an estimated value of $118.7 billion by 2030, according to Allied Market Research — cities like New York are facing rapidly increasing numbers of battery fires.

“As the use of lithium-ion-powered products is growing, the challenges with their associated hazards are on full display every day and in communities all across the globe. Lithium-ion batteries are one of the newer and emerging fire threats in our communities,” Lorraine Carli, NFPA’s vice president of outreach and advocacy, said during a U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission (CPSC) panel discussion in July.

In October, the CPSC released a staff report showing that micromobility-related injuries have trended upward since 2017, increasing approximately 23% on average every year. One day later, CPSC Commissioner Mary Boyle announced the agency would begin considering regulations targeting e-bikes, which would likely be released in 2025.

Meanwhile, Democrat lawmakers continue to push e-bikes as a key part of their climate agenda and effort to decarbonize the U.S. economy.

Last year, Reps. Jimmy Panetta, D-Calif., Earl Blumenauer, D-Ore., Mike Thompson, D-Calif., and Adam Schiff, D-Calif., introduced the Electric Bicycle Incentive Kickstart for the Environment Act, which would provide Americans with an up to $1,500 credit on e-bike purchases. Sen. Brian Schatz, D-Hawaii, introduced companion legislation in the Senate.

“By incentivizing Americans to own and use e-bikes, we are allowing them the chance to help improve the quality of life in our communities and tackle the climate crisis in our country,” Panetta said.

“Electric bikes are a phenomenal way to traverse our communities, combining the beauty of the outdoors with the ease and benefits of sustainable transportation,” added Schiff.