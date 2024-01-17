Eagles legend thinks GM Howie Roseman, not Nick Sirianni, is on the hot seat

The Philadelphia Eagles‘ struggles have led to some fans calling for head coach Nick Sirianni’s job after the 32-9 loss to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on Monday night.

However, Eagles legend quarterback Donovan McNabb thinks more pressure falls on the team’s general manager, Howie Roseman.

“For one, I’ll put it out there, I don’t think Nick Sirianni gets fired,” McNabb said on his OutKick podcast, “The Five Spot.” “I do think what they will sit down and talk about – because you got to remember. Who’s tied to Nick Sirianni? That would be Howie Roseman, the GM that everyone loves and thought, ‘Oh, he has the magic touch. This Howie Roseman, he’s going after everyone to win now.’ Howie Roseman is more on the hot seat, to me, than Nick Sirianni.”

Now, McNabb wants to clarify that changes need to be made to the Eagles’ coaching staff, but it might not be the change some fans want after watching their team lose six of their last seven games.

“Yes, there will be changes,” he explained. “I think Brian Johnson will become a head coach in the NFL somewhere. Defensive coordinator, I think [Matt] Patricia will be fired. And [Sean] Desai will be fired as well.

“So, offense and defense, you will have to go out and get new offensive and defensive coordinators. There will be an adjustment by position coaches on his staff. I think before cutting and releasing and firing Nick Sirianni, there will be adjustments he’s going to have to make going forward from his coaching staff.”

However, why does Roseman, the GM who was lauded for his aggressive style of putting together a win-now team that went to the Super Bowl this past season, come under fire?

“They’re going to have to make adjustments with the old guys and get some young talent in there,” McNabb said.

First, Jason Kelce is reportedly retiring following the team’s loss in Tampa Bay, which takes care of one big roster question for 2024. But they’re also defenders Fletcher Cox and Brandon Graham, who McNabb mentioned.

Roseman did well to draft the “Georgia Bulldogs defense,” which includes Jalen Carter at defensive tackle and Nolan Smith at outside linebacker. Nakobe Dean was also drafted at middle linebacker as well.

However, McNabb feels the team strayed away from what went well last season for the Eagles – running the ball and sacking the quarterback. So, he feels Roseman needs to get the roster back to doing those two things well.

“They’re going to have to find linebackers, they’re going to have to find safeties,” McNabb said.

“What do you do to get Jalen Hurts back on track? Number one, I’ve been saying this: Run the football. The reason that they were in a position they were last year was because they led the league in rushing. And that was from the running game with Miles Sanders — I think he had almost 1,200 yards rushing or something to that effect. Jalen Hurts was up there with about 600 yards rushing or so. Gainwell was running the football, so they led the league in rushing.

“They have to find a formula to get back to what they were because this is not an ultra-talented team that they can just sit back and throw the football 35, 40 times a game, decide to run the football 18 to 23 times a game. No, it doesn’t work that way because they’re not built that way.”

If Roseman does his part this offseason, McNabb believes it will be up to Sirianni to then make the appropriate coaching changes and get the job done in 2024.

If not, perhaps Sirianni’s job will be in more jeopardy.

It could still be now, as the Eagles have not said whether he will return next season or not. Until then, speculation will continue to run rampant.