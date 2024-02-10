Eli Manning says nephew Arch should not transfer out of Texas: ‘That’s where he wants to play football’

It might be the easy road for Arch Manning to transfer out of Texas, but his uncle thinks that’s a big no-no.

Manning, the nephew of both Peyton and Eli, and the grandson of Archie, will once again sit behind Quinn Ewers, despite being one of the most highly touted prospects out of high school.

Head coach Steve Sarkisian announced earlier this week that with Ewers forgoing the NFL Draft for another season, the rising junior will start.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

Arch said he has not “looked into transferring at all,” and the New York Giants legend says that should remain the case.

“He picked Texas because that’s where he wants to be,” Eli said of Arch on CBS Sports Radio. “That’s where he wants to play football. He likes Coach Sarkisian and his offense and what they’re doing. . . .

“Obviously, the plan was maybe Ewers would go into the NFL,” Eli continued. “But he’s there. It’s another year for Arch to mature, learn an offense, get bigger, stronger in the weight room and always be prepared to play. You never know what’s gonna happen.”

“He’s gotta be ready. If not, then he gets some playing time here and there, and he’s got three more years of eligibility at a great school, at a great football program on the rise. The fact that you can transfer so easily now doesn’t mean you should do it, just because you’re not playing right away. . . .

BO JACKSON AWARDED $21M IN EXTORTION CASE AGAINST NIECE AND NEPHEW

“I know he wants to play. He’s itching to get in there. But being patient, continuing to learn can be very helpful as well.”

Ewers led Texas to the College Football Playoff, where they almost had an incredible comeback against Washington in the semifinals.

“I think, naturally, when you get into the College Football Playoff , and you look at the team that beat us, that was a sixth-year senior quarterback [Michael Penix Jr.] that played at a really high level in that game,” Sarkisian said earlier this week. “I do think his experience, his maturity are all going to be things that he can benefit from. We’re going to need his leadership.”

Sarkisian added that Arch “has got an extremely bright future.”

“Obviously, there’s always rumors, especially nowadays, but I haven’t looked into transferring at all,” Manning said. “I’m just focused on developing and helping this team any way I can, and hopefully one day playing for the University of Texas, like I’ve always wanted to.”

Texas will compete in the SEC next season after winning the Big 12 Championship for the first time since 2009.

Fox News’ Joe Morgan contributed to this report.

Follow Fox News Digital’s sports coverage on X, and subscribe to the Fox News Sports Huddle newsletter.