Epstein victims press lawmakers to support bill to release hidden files, say Americans will be ‘appalled’

A lawyer representing victims of Jeffrey Epstein said Wednesday that the American public is “going to be appalled” about documents relating to the disgraced late financier that have not been released by the federal government.

“The government has mistreated them after Jeffrey Epstein mistreated them,” Bradley Edwards said of the victims in Washington, D.C.

Edwards spoke during a news conference that is part of an effort by Rep. Ro Khanna, D-Calif., Rep. Thomas Massie, R-Ky., to pass through the House a procedural motion known as a discharge petition, which could force a House vote urging the Justice Department to release the Epstein files.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.