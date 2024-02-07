Eric Adams is single-handedly destroying this city: Curtis Sliwa

Guardian Angels founder Curtis Sliwa discusses New York City Mayor Eric Adams clarifying that pre-paid cards for migrant families can only be used for food and baby supplies on ‘Hannity.’
