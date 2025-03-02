European leaders flamed for ‘creepy’ pro-Zelenskyy posts that read exactly the same

A handful of European leaders are coming under the microscope of critics on social media for issuing pro-Ukraine messages with the exact same wording following Ukraine President Vlodomyr Zelenskyy’s fiery meeting with President Donald Trump on Friday.

“Your dignity honours the bravery of the Ukrainian people. Be strong, be brave, be fearless. You are never alone, dear President @ZelenskyyUa. We will continue working with you for a just and lasting peace,” read verbatim social media posts from at least five different European leaders since Friday.

The president of the European Parliament Roberta Metsola, President of the European Commission Ursula von der Leyen, European Commissioner for Trade Valdis Dombrovskis, European Parliament member Manfred Weber, and European Council President António Costa all posted the same exact social media message on Friday, a review of X shows.

DNI GABBARD SOUNDS OFF ON EUROPE’S ‘DIVERGENCE’ FROM U.S. VALUES AFTER TENSE TRUMP-ZELENSKYY MEETING

Fox Digital reached out to the European Parliament and European Commission on Sunday afternoon regarding the posts but did not immediately receive replies.

WORLD LEADERS BACK ZELENSKYY FOLLOWING TRUMP, VANCE OVAL OFFICE SPAT

Social media users quickly caught on that the messages were exactly the same, criticizing them as “kinda creepy” and asking tongue-in-cheek questions such as, “has the EU been bots this whole time?”

JD VANCE STEPS INTO SPOTLIGHT DEFENDING TRUMP’S FOREIGN POLICY IN OVAL OFFICE DUSTUP WITH ZELENSKYY

Trump asked Zelenskyy to leave the White House on Friday following a fiery meeting in the Oval Office, with Zelenskyy heading to Europe shortly afterward. Trump said Zelenskyy could return to the White House “when he is ready for peace.”

Zelenskyy met with UK Prime Minister Keir Starmer on Saturday, with the pair spotted on camera embracing upon Zelenskyy’s arrival.

“We stand with Ukraine for as long as it may take,” Starmer said on Saturday while offering the UK’s “unwavering” support for Ukraine.

TRUMP SAYS ZELENSKYY CAN ‘COME BACK WHEN HE IS READY FOR PEACE’ AFTER FIERY WHITE HOUSE EXCHANGE

A group of European leaders met in London on Sunday after Starmer told local media that he had spoken with Trump and French President Emmanuel Macron regarding the UK and France taking the reins on crafting a plan for peace that will eventually be presented to the U.S.

The UK leader vowed in comments on Sunday that the nation is “ready to put boots on the ground and planes in the air” to support Ukraine against Russia and ultimately reach a peace deal.

“We discussed a plan today to reach a peace that is tough and fair, that Ukraine will help shape, that’s backed by strength, to stop Putin coming back for more,” Starmer said on Sunday. “I’m working closely with other European leaders on this, and I’m clear that the U.K. is ready to put boots on the ground and planes in the air to support a deal, working together with our allies, because that is the only way that peace will last.”

TRUMP, VANCE AND ZELENSKYY SPAR OVER RUSSIAN WAR IN TENSE EXCHANGE: ‘VERY DISRESPECTFUL’

U.S. Director of National Intelligence Tulsi Gabbard joined “Fox News Sunday” ahead of the London meeting, slamming some European nations for breaking with the U.S. on the value of freedom and reaching peace in Eastern Europe after criticizing Trump’s meeting with Zelenskyy.

“I think those who are criticizing [Trump’s] efforts in this way are showing that they are not committed to peace, and in the case of many of those European countries, that they’re not committed to the cause and values of freedom, even though they speak of this,” Gabbard told Fox News’ Shannon Bream on Sunday morning when asked about Democrat U.S. politicians criticizing the meeting at the White House and Russia celebrating Trump’s tense meeting with Zelenskyy.

“We heard very clearly, during Vice President Vance’s speech in Munich, different examples of how these European partners and longtime allies, in many cases, are actually implementing policies that undermine democracy that shows that they don’t actually believe in the voices of the people being heard, and implementing anti-freedom policies. We’re seeing this in the United Kingdom. We’re seeing this in Germany. We saw it with the tossing out of the elections in Romania,” she continued.