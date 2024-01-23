Eve the robot can cook, clean and guard your home

Have you ever wished you had a helper who could do anything you asked, such as cleaning, cooking, shopping, tutoring, or even guarding your house? Well, now you can, thanks to 1X, the Norwegian company that created EVE, the humanoid robot that can perform a range of tasks.

CLICK TO GET KURT’S FREE CYBERGUY NEWSLETTER WITH SECURITY ALERTS, QUICK VIDEO TIPS, TECH REVIEWS, AND EASY HOW-TO’S TO MAKE YOU SMARTER

EVE is an advanced humanoid robot that looks and moves like a human but with some extra features. EVE is equipped with cameras and sensors to perceive and interact with its surroundings. Eve is 6 feet 2 inches tall, weighs 192 pounds, can travel 9 mph at its top speed, has a 33-pound carry capacity and can run six hours on a single one-hour charge.

Its mobility, dexterity, and balance allow it to navigate complex environments and manipulate objects effectively. EVE has wheels and gripper hands, so it can assist humans in various tasks such as cleaning and cooking.

EVE is a smart and versatile Android that uses a modified version of GPT-4, the same software that powers ChatGPT, to handle a variety of tasks. Whether you need a recipe suggestion, a dishwashing assistant or a cookie baker, EVE has got you covered.

With OpenAI’s backing, EVE is leading the way for a new generation of robots that can take care of our everyday chores in homes and warehouses. EVE can work independently, using artificial intelligence to navigate and perform tasks.

But what makes EVE truly amazing is its ability to see and create. EVE can scan your kitchen shelves and come up with delicious recipes based on the ingredients it finds. It uses GPT-4V software to process visual inputs and generate creative recipes. And it doesn’t stop there. EVE can also execute the recipes with its nimble ‘hands’ that are powered by rope-like muscles.

MORE: HOW THIS HUMANOID ROBOT LEARNED TO MAKE COFFEE BY WATCHING VIDEOS

EVE is designed to help and excel in many different environments, such as:

1) At home: EVE can assist you with personal or professional needs, such as cleaning, cooking, and tutoring, using its human-like appearance and behavior to provide friendly and reliable service.

2) Factories: EVE can assist with production, assembly, quality control, and maintenance tasks in factories, using its strength, precision, and sensors to handle materials and machines.

3) Manufacturing: EVE can help with logistical tasks in manufacturing, such as loading, unloading, sorting and transporting goods, using its wheels and gripper hands to move and organize items.

4) Buildings: EVE can navigate and keep watch at buildings, such as offices, hotels or malls, using its cameras and keypads to monitor and secure the premises. EVE can also interact with visitors and employees, using its natural language capabilities to greet, guide and assist them.

MORE: GIANT TENNIS BALL-LOOKING AI ROBOT BALL DOUBLES AS A HOME HELPER AND PROJECTOR

EVE works alongside trained human operators, who can control a fleet of up to 15 EVEs, tap into their cameras, and control their movement to take action from a distance. EVE operates autonomously by default, but it can report back to the operator if it detects an issue or needs guidance. The operator can then assume shared autonomy, which means they can take over EVE’s motor function when it’s time for a human to take action or make important decisions.

MORE: THE NEXT GENERATION OF TESLA’S HUMANOID ROBOT MAKES ITS DEBUT

Humanoid androids like EVE can automate repetitive, dangerous, or physically demanding tasks that humans traditionally handle. This can save time, money, and resources, as well as improve safety, quality, and efficiency.

Will human robots like EVE replace or complement human workers? Also, a big concern many of us have is how do we ensure humanoid androids are reliable and secure? It is important that the companies that manufacture them make sure they prevent them from malfunctioning or being hacked.

1X believes that humanoid robots can create new opportunities for everyone’s benefit, as long as they are developed and used responsibly and ethically. 1X tests every EVE in real-world scenarios before they’re deployed, and ensures they comply with the highest standards of safety, quality, and privacy. 1X also provides training and support for human operators and users and encourages feedback and collaboration to improve EVE’s performance and functionality.

If you are interested in getting EVE, whether one or a fleet, you can contact 1X and request a quote. 1X says it will assess your needs and preferences, and provide you with a customized solution that suits your budget and goals.

After purchasing EVE, your human robot is delivered to your location, where it is installed and activated by 1X technicians. You will also receive a user manual and a training session to learn how to operate and interact with EVE. You can also access 1X’s online platform, where you can monitor, update, and troubleshoot your EVEs, as well as contact 1X’s customer service if you have any questions or issues.

As you can see, EVE is a remarkable invention that has the possibility to revolutionize the way we live and work. EVE is not just a machine, but a companion that can help you with various tasks and challenges in your home or workplace. EVE is also a creative and intelligent AI robot that can learn and adapt to different situations and environments.

How do you feel about having a humanoid robot like Eve in your home or workplace? What tasks would you like Eve to help you with? Let us know by writing us at Cyberguy.com/Contact .

For more of my tech tips & security alerts, subscribe to my free CyberGuy Report Newsletter by heading to Cyberguy.com/Newsletter .

Ask Kurt a question or let us know what stories you’d like us to cover .

Answers to the most asked CyberGuy questions:

Copyright 2024 CyberGuy.com. All rights reserved.