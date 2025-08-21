Ex-Adams aide allegedly tried to give reporter a wad of cash hidden in a potato chip bag

A New York City reporter was allegedly the target of an apparent bribery attempt by a former aide to Mayor Eric Adams, who is currently seeking reelection.

Winnie Greco, a longtime Adams ally, is accused of trying to give a reporter from THE CITY, a New York City-based publication, a wad of cash hidden in a bag of Herr’s Sour Cream & Onion ripple potato chips. The publication said the incident occurred after a campaign event in Harlem on Wednesday.

According to THE CITY’s account of the events, City Hall reporter Katie Honan spotted Greco near the opening of Adams’ new Harlem campaign office. The former Adams aide later texted the reporter and asked to meet across the street from the campaign office. The two then walked to a Whole Foods next door, where Greco handed Honan the bag. Honan, according to THE CITY, believed Greco was offering a snack and initially refused, but the former aide insisted she keep it.

Honan reportedly opened the bag while on her way to the subway and saw a red envelope containing at least one $100 bill and several $20 bills. THE CITY reports that Honan called Greco, who said she had left the area. When Honan said she had to return the money, Greco suggested they meet in Chinatown. According to THE CITY, Honan texted Greco asking when she could return the cash but did not receive a response.

THE CITY interviewed Greco later that same day, and she reportedly tried to apologize multiple times, saying she had made “a mistake.” Greco reportedly told the publication that it was “a culture thing” and that she “just wanted to be her friend.”

The publication said that it contacted the Department of Investigation (DOI) after the incident.

Greco’s attorney, Steven Brill, denied the act was “nefarious,” saying that it was a Chinese custom to give money to others as a sign of “gratitude and friendship.” Though he did not explain why it was hidden in a bag of chips.

“This was no payoff. This was no handing over a bag of cash. This is nothing more than a gesture of kindness blown out of a Chinese tradition of handing money to others as a form of gratitude and friendship. She knows this reporter and was fond of her. It may appear strange, but there was nothing nefarious about it,” Brill told Fox News Digital.

When Honan returned to her office, she gave the bag to her editors, at which point the publication contacted New York City’s Department of Investigation. THE CITY said it did not open the envelope or count the money inside.

Reports indicate that the Adams campaign has since prohibited Greco from participating in volunteer campaign-related activities.

Greco is no stranger to law enforcement and has been under federal investigation for some time. The FBI raided her Bronx home in February 2024 amid reports that Adams’ 2021 mayoral campaign conspired with the Turkish government to raise funds. She later resigned from her position as the city’s director of Asian American affairs.

According to Fox 5, the DOI is also investigating claims that Greco pressured a campaign volunteer to do personal tasks in exchange for a City Hall job.

Fox News Digital reached out to Greco and Adams’ campaign for comment but did not get a response in time for publication.

Fox News Digital’s Michael Ruiz and Greg Wehner and the Associated Press contributed to this report.