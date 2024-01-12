Ex-ESPN star Sage Steele weighs in on Bill Belichick’s next move

Sage Steele, a former ESPN anchor, weighed in Thursday on where she thinks Bill Belichick could end up following his departure from the New England Patriots after 24 years.

As reports trickled out about Belichick leaving the Patriots, rumors started to fly about the coach’s next steps.

The Atlanta Falcons, Washington Commanders and Los Angeles Chargers were among the speculated landing spots for the six-time Super Bowl champion head coach.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

Steele appeared on “Don’t @ Me with Dan Dakich” and talked to fill-in host Michele Tafoya about where she thought Belichick could land.

“To me, Atlanta sounds right today, but who knows what will happen at 6 o’clock,” Steele said. “And then you heard the conversations about Arthur Blank, and he always likes to go big or go home. You could see that fit.

“It’s so interesting because I think about Las Vegas, and what happens out there. And there’s talk with, ‘What does Tom Brady want? What about Vrabel? Vrabel’s not at Tennessee anymore.’ Those guys have always been boys from the Patriot days right? Does he go out to the Raiders? What about (Jim) Harbaugh?

PATRIOTS OWNER ROBERT KRAFT SAYS BILL BELICHICK’S RUN WITH TEAM ENDED ‘AMICABLY’

“I think it’s going to be fascinating to see, but it’s just so weird because of the legendary coaches in the NFL that have just stepped away or made changes in the organizations. Right now, the talk is Atlanta. Maybe he goes west? Atlanta needs a quarterback, too, right?

“Part of me wants him to chill out. But I don’t think he’s able.”

Belichick didn’t give any indication about his next steps, but team owner Robert Kraft appeared to expect he was going to compete against Belichick in the future.

“It will be difficult to see him in a cutoff hoodie on the sideline, but I will always wish him continued success, except when he’s playing our beloved Patriots,” Kraft said at the end of his news conference Thursday.