Ex-NFL star Matt Ryan: Seems like Taylor Swift, Travis Kelce ‘having a blast’

Former Atlanta Falcons star Matt Ryan is among those on board with how Taylor Swift is being covered in NFL circles and her impact on the league this season.

Ryan said on radio row at the Mandalay Bay Convention Center in Las Vegas that he thinks the relationship has been good for the league, and he’s happy she and Kansas City Chiefs star Travis Kelce seem happy in their relationship.

“I think it’s been good. It’s bringing more fans into our game and maybe some fans that otherwise maybe wouldn’t be watching. And they get to see what the NFL is all about and the entertainment it provides to people.

“So, I think that part of it is great. It looks like her and Travis Kelce are having a blast and enjoying their life together, and I think it’s a really good thing for the NFL.”

Swift made the journey from Tokyo to Las Vegas to watch Kelce go up against the San Francisco 49ers at Allegiant Stadium.

Ryan was raising awareness in Vegas about the 10th anniversary of the ALS Ice Bucket Challenge.

Raising money to cure the disease is something that hits close to home for Ryan. His friend Pete Frates battled the disease before his death in 2019. Frates was credited with starting the ALS Ice Bucket Challenge. Hundreds of millions of dollars have been raised to find a cure.

“Just out here today to continue to remind people that progress needs to be made in fighting ALS,” Ryan said.

