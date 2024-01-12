Ex-Patriot Chandler Jones sings ode to Bill Belichick following departure from New England

One of Bill Belichick’s former players seems to be taking his departure from New England rather hard.

Chandler Jones played for the Patriots under Belichick for the first four seasons of his NFL career after they selected him 21st overall in 2012.

Despite spending more time (six years) with the Arizona Cardinals, it seems pretty clear that Jones really treasured his time in Foxboro, Massachusetts.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

Jones posted a video of himself on Instagram singing an ode to his former head coach.

The shirtless Jones is seen wearing overhead earphones and singing into a mic to the tune of Chris Stapleton’s “Tennessee Whiskey.”

Seemingly titled “Oh Bill Belichick,” the song makes references to SpyGate, DeflateGate and the Pats dynasty.

The lyrics are as follows:

“Oh, Bill Belichick, how I miss you. I just wanna kiss you. Oh, Bill Belichick. Oh, Bill Belichick. They just got rid of you. Oh, Bill Belichick. Won’t we make some stew? Oh, Bill Belichick. Oh, Bill Belichick. You didn’t flatten that ball. It was Tom Brady. You didn’t Spygate. You didn’t Deflategate. Bill Belichick. He’s innocent. Got seven Super Bowls He got seven Super Bowls. They called it a dynasty. He got seven Super Bowls. Oh, Bill Belichick. Oh, Bill Belichick. He made me the man I am. He made me the man I am.”

Jones has not played in the NFL since 2022 and was placed on the non-football illness list this past September. He was released from the Las Vegas Raiders after an arrest later that month.

Jones went on a social media rant ripping the Raiders in early September in a series of since-deleted posts that were seemingly prompted by his inability to get access to the team’s gym.

Jones claimed “they won’t let me in the building” and that he did not want to play for the Raiders if Josh McDaniels or Dave Ziegler were running the team, They were both fired during the season.

ESPN GAVE ACADEMY FAKE NAMES TO OBTAIN MORE EMMY AWARDS FOR INELIGIBLE ON-AIR TALENT: REPORT

The team announced Thursday they were mutually parting ways with Belichick after 24 seasons.

Belichick, 71, took over the Patriots job in 2000 after spurning the Jets at the last possible second. The team went 5-11 in his first season and missed the playoffs. However, Week 2 of the 2001 season changed the trajectory of his coaching tenure, the franchise and the entire NFL. Drew Bledsoe went down with an injury and Tom Brady started in his place.

Brady went on to lead the Patriots and help get Belichick six Super Bowl rings. The two dominated the NFL in two different eras before Brady went on to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. Belichick was unable to build a similar team and only made the playoffs once since the legendary quarterback left.

Belichick wrapped up his career with the Patriots with a 266-121 record. His teams won 17 AFC East championships. The last four years were a little rougher as he made the playoffs in 2021 but finished under .500 in three of those seasons.

Fox News’ Ryan Gaydos contributed to this report.

Follow Fox News Digital’s sports coverage on X and subscribe to the Fox News Sports Huddle newsletter.