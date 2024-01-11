Ex-Seahawks QB Russell Wilson reacts to Pete Carroll decision: ‘One of the greatest ever’

Russell Wilson had somewhat of an up-and-down relationship with Pete Carroll. But the quarterback and coach duo enjoyed some considerable success over their 10 years together in Seattle, winning one Super Bowl.

On Wednesday, Carroll held a press conference and confirmed that he “competed hard” to remain the Seahawks head coach, but he ultimately agreed to step down.

“I competed pretty hard to be the coach, just so you know,” Carroll said.

Carroll is expected to remain with the organization in an advisory role. Shortly after news of Carroll’s removal surfaced, Wilson took to social media to share his gratitude for the time he spent with Carroll.

“One of the Greatest Ever,” Wilson wrote on X, formerly Twitter. “‘Keep Shooting’ Coach. Grateful for the memories. Pete Carroll Best is Ahead.”

Carroll was one of the decision-makers who selected Wilson in the third round of the 2012 NFL Draft. Carroll believed in Wilson enough to name him the starting quarterback when he was a rookie. Wilson was selected to the Pro Bowl in his first year in the NFL.

Seahawks chair Jody Allen released a statement, saying the organization and Carroll “amicably agreed” to change Carroll’s role.

“After thoughtful meetings and careful consideration for the best interest of the franchise, we have amicably agreed with Pete Carroll that his role will evolve from Head Coach to remain with the organization as an [adviser],” Allen said in a statement.

Allen also expressed gratitude for Carroll’s numerous accomplishments over his 14-year tenure.

“Pete is the winningest coach in Seahawks history, brought the city its first Super Bowl title, and created a tremendous impact over the past 14 years. His expertise in leadership and building a championship culture will continue as an integral part of our organization moving forward. Pete will always be a beloved member of the Seahawks family.”

Carroll was the oldest active head coach in the NFL this year at 72 years old. Carroll steps away from the sideline with a 170-120-1 overall record between the Seahawks, New England Patriots and New York Jets.

Last February, Wilson denied reports that he called for Carroll’s job when he was still the Seahawks quarterback. The report from The Athletic stated that Wilson wanted Carroll and Seahawks general manager John Schneider fired a few weeks before Wilson was traded to the Denver Broncos.

At the time, Wilson reportedly wanted Seattle to replace Carroll with Sean Payton, who had stepped down at the time as head coach of the New Orleans Saints.

Fox News’ Scott Thompson contributed to the report.