Fani Willis raises eyebrows with a wink on the stand, labels former lover Nathan Wade a ‘southern gentleman’

Embattled Fulton County, Georgia District Attorney Fani Willis called her former lover a “southern gentleman” when she took the stand Thursday in a Fulton County court hearing.

As Willis took the stand, she appeared to wink at the audience and smirked at the lawyers and spectators in the room.

Willis, who was notably adverse to defense attorney Ashleigh Merchant, said she “had some choice words about some of the things” Merchant and her client Michael Roman said in the motion. Willis called the motion”dishonest.” Roman alleged in court filings last month that Willis should be disqualified from the case, claiming that she financially benefited from hiring Wade because of their personal relationship.

Willis, in describing her discussions with Wade about the motion, called him a “southern gentleman.”

EMBATTLED DISTRICT ATTORNEY TAKES THE STAND IN COURT TO TESTIFY AGAINST ALLEGATIONS OF ‘IMPROPER’ AFFAIR

“I don’t know that it was a conversation. As you know, Mr. Wade is a Southern gentleman. Me, not so much,” she said.

Willis also called defense attorney Ashleigh Merchant’s interests “contrary to democracy.” At one point, Willis held up a printed copy of the allegations that have been made against her in both hands and turned to the judge yelling, “this is a lie!”

JUDGE IN TRUMP GEORGIA CASE SAYS DA FANI WILLIS’ ALLEGED ‘IMPROPER’ AFFAIR ‘COULD RESULT IN DISQUALIFICATION’

Judge Scott McAfee presiding over the proceeding, told lawyers to stop “talking over each other” and cautioned Willis, saying, “we have to listen to the questions as asked. And if this happens again and again, I’m going to have no choice but to strike your testimony.”

FULTON COUNTY DA FANI WILLIS ADMITS PERSONAL RELATIONSHIP WITH PROSECUTOR BUT DENIES CONFLICT OF INTEREST

Willis took the stand following several witnesses, including Wade and Willis’ former friend Robin Yeartie who testified that she had “no doubt” Willis and Wade had a “romantic” relationship starting in 2019, contradicting Willis’ prior statements to the court.