‘Feel betrayed’: Top conservative group blasts vulnerable Dems on inflation in multimillion-dollar ad buy

A top conservative advocacy group tied to the Koch brothers is reinforcing its ‘firewall strategy’ with a multimillion-dollar ad buy across swing states in support of Republican Senate candidates.
