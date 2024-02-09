Former Maryland Gov. Larry Hogan announces Republican run for Senate

Former Maryland Gov. Larry Hogan announced Friday he is running for the U.S. Senate.

“I am running for the United States Senate — not to serve one party — but to stand up to both parties, fight for Maryland, and fix our nation’s broken politics,” the Republican said in a post on X. “It’s what I did as Maryland’s governor, and it’s exactly how I’ll serve Maryland in the Senate. Let’s get back to work.”

Hogan recently endorsed Nikki Haley for the 2024 Republican presidential nomination.

