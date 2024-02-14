Fox News AI Newsletter: New AI-powered glasses a tenth the price of Apple’s

IN TODAY’S NEWSLETTER:

– Former Apple exec introduces new AI-powered glasses

– How AI could manipulate voters and undermine elections threatening democracy

– UK defense chief highlights AI as key to strengthening security against Chinese ambitions

SEEING DOUBLE: A promising tech startup founded by a former Apple employee is bringing a new augmented reality (AR) glasses product to market.

AI & ELECTIONS: While AI has been utilized in a multitude of ways in society, there are growing concerns about the use of generative AI during this election season, which may manipulate voters and undermine the elections.

FIGHT SMARTER: British Secretary of State for Defense Grant Shapps has highlighted artificial intelligence (AI) as a key component to strengthening security alliances, such as the increasingly vital AUKUS alliance between the U.S., the U.K. and Australia.

ASKING FOR BIG BUCKS: OpenAI chief executive Sam Altman is reportedly courting investors across the globe to raise trillions of dollars for a massive project aimed at boosting the production of the powerful semiconductors needed to run advanced artificial intelligence programs like his company’s own ChatGPT.

FUNDING CHINA’S AI: A group of five U.S. venture capital firms’ investments in Chinese companies focused on artificial intelligence (AI), critical technologies like semiconductors or with links to either China’s military or its surveillance state and genocide in Xinjiang were the focus of a new report by a House panel.

BABY WHISPERER: Though babies tend to cry when they need a diaper change, food, or sleep, it’s not that straightforward. Any parent knows that even when you go through the checklist and address all of these, your baby could very well still be crying.

