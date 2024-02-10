Fox News AI Newsletter: Scam that could ruin your Super Bowl experience

IN TODAY’S NEWSLETTER:

– How sneaky scammers are using AI to get you to buy fake Super Bowl tickets

– Actor Ricky Schroder says AI-generated explicit content is a ‘dangerous tool,’ needs to be regulated

– FCC makes AI-generated robocalls that can fool voters illegal after Biden voice cloning in New Hampshire

RUINING THE BIG GAME: If you’re one of the lucky fans who managed to get tickets to the Super Bowl , congratulations. You’re in for a thrilling experience. But if you’re still looking for tickets and are tempted by offers on social media platforms, beware.

‘I’M CONCERNED’: American actor Ricky Schroder said this week he believes explicit content generated by artificial intelligence is a “dangerous road to go down.”

ROBO-BAN: The Federal Communications Commission on Thursday made AI-generated robocalls mimicking the voices of political candidates to fool voters illegal.

BYE BYE, BARD: Google AI has officially transitioned into Gemini, an enhanced version of Google’s first artificial intelligence system. In a conversation with Fox News Digital, Google AI product lead Jack Krawczyk revealed what’s new about Gemini.

TIME OFF: The rapid advance of artificial intelligence could lead to an easier schedule for American workers and give them an extra day off every week.

‘INCOMPETENT’: A New York lawyer could face discipline after it was discovered a case she cited was generated by artificial intelligence and did not actually exist.

AI TAX ASSIST: Microsoft and H&R Block are partnering to bring generative artificial intelligence (AI) to help simplify the do-it-yourself tax filing process for taxpayers. H&R Block launched its AI Tax Assist product, which was developed in partnership with Microsoft through its Azure OpenAI Service, in December ahead of the tax season, which officially opened last week.

FOLLOW FOX NEWS ON SOCIAL MEDIA

Facebook

Instagram

YouTube

Twitter

LinkedIn

SIGN UP FOR OUR OTHER NEWSLETTERS

Fox News First

Fox News Opinion

Fox News Lifestyle

Fox News Health

DOWNLOAD OUR APPS

WATCH FOX NEWS ONLINE

Fox News Go

STREAM FOX NATION

Fox Nation

Stay up to date on the latest AI technology advancements and learn about the challenges and opportunities AI presents now and for the future with Fox News here.