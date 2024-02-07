Fox News AI Newsletter: Trump issues warning

IN TODAY’S NEWSLETTER:
– Trump calls AI ‘so scary,’ and warns of deepfakes where ‘nobody can tell the difference’
– Health experts raise concerns over AI apps claiming to be pocket nutrition assistants
– ‘We need to win’ AI race against Beijing, House China Committee member warns
TRUMP’S AI WARNING: Trump warned the technology could be misused in particularly catastrophic ways, including in wars, calling the exponential advancements in the arena a “tremendous problem” in terms of security.
AN…APP…A DAY?: Calorie counting can be a challenging part of living a healthy lifestyle, and with constant changes coming in the field of A.I., it seems modern technology could soon step up to the plate to make sure what’s on your plate is counted more accurately.
WAR GAMES: A House GOP lawmaker on the China Select Committee is warning that it is critical for the U.S. to beat China in the “race” for dominance in the artificial intelligence sphere.
‘GUT PUNCH’: Lainey Wilson testified in front of congress during a hearing regarding artificial intelligence and intellectual property on Friday.
CRACKING DOWN: The Federal Communications Commission is taking action to crack down on robocalls that use artificial intelligence-generated voices after a fake voice that sounded like President Biden was used in calls to voters ahead of the New Hampshire primary election.
Stay up to date on the latest AI technology advancements and learn about the challenges and opportunities AI presents now and for the future with Fox News here.