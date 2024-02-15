Fox News Politics: Judge and fury

Welcome to Fox News’ Politics newsletter with the latest political news from Washington D.C. and updates from the 2024 campaign trail.

– Fulton County DA Fani Willis shocks in raucous courtroom testimony

– Date set for first Trump criminal trial

– Nearly half of Americans think Biden should be replaced as Dem nominee

Embattled Fulton County district attorney Fani Willis took the stand to testify against allegations she had an “improper” affair with special prosecutor Nathan Wade , which could derail her case against former President Donald Trump.

Willis was notably agitated and at points raised her voice during a raucous several hours of testimony. At one point, Willis held up a printed copy the allegations against her in both hands and turned to the judge yelling, “it is a lie!”

Willis also called defense attorney Ashleigh Merchan’s interests “contrary to democracy.”

Judge Scott McAfee presiding over the proceeding, called for a five-minute recess at one point. When court was back in session he told lawyers to stop “talking over each other” and cautioned Willis, saying: “We have to listen to the questions as asked. And if this happens again and again, I’m going to have no choice but to strike your testimony.”

Willis is expected back on the stand Friday for further testimony.

Trump had his own courtroom drama Thursday. He appeared in a Manhattan court for a pretrial hearing in the criminal “hush-money” case against him, where the judge set a date for the beginning of the first trial on criminal charges.

The trial is set to start March 25, a few weeks after Super Tuesday but before the end of the GOP primary.

Trump said he would be campaigning in the evening after attending the trial. “I’ll be here during the day and I’ll be campaigning during the night. Biden should be doing the same thing but he’ll be sleeping,” Trump said outside the courtroom.

GUN CONTROL: Biden, Harris call for gun control in separate comments after deadly shooting at Kansas City Chiefs’ parade …Read more

‘DEFERRED ENFORCED DEPARTURE’: White House announces Palestinians will be protected from deportation …Read more

HUR TO TESTIFY: Special counsel to appear before House committee after report revealing Biden memory issues …Read more

DOUBLING DOWN: Sen. JD Vance’s office spars with Pence group over ‘impeachment time bomb’ in foreign aid bill …Read more

‘ILL ADVISED’: Cotton demands information from DOD on contract with Chinese-owned company …Read more

TAKING TIME: Republican Speaker Johnson on $95B Ukraine, Israel bill: House will not be ‘rushed’ …Read more

SHUTTING IT DOWN: Capitol Police arrest pro-Palestinian demonstrators inside Cannon House Office Building …Read more

‘SLUSH FUND’: GOP lawmaker reveals how he will target progressives to pay for foreign aid package …Read more

2024 SUCCESSION?: Nearly half of Americans think Biden could be replaced as Dem nominee: poll …Read more

‘POISED TO ATTACK’: FBI Director Wray warns allies of hacking by Chinese proxy groups …Read more

EYES IN SPACE: US launches missile detection satellites into orbit amid concerns about Russian weapons …Read more

ALABAMA VOTES: After LGBTQ lecture, Alabama Senate votes for more oversight of Department of Archives and History …Read more

‘ESTABLISH THE RECORD’: Testimony to begin on possible da Fani Willis disqualification …Read more

TRUMP IN COURT: Trump to appear in New York City court for hearing in Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg case …Read more

