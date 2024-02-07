Fox News Sports Huddle Newsletter: Las Vegas hits Super Bowl jackpot, Chiefs and 49ers prepare for Sunday

COUNTDOWN TO KICKOFF – Follow Fox News Digital’s coverage of Super Bowl LVIII before the Kansas City Chiefs and San Francisco 49ers take the field. Continue reading…

SUPERSIZED JACKPOT – The Super Bowl has finally landed in Las Vegas. Fans have descended upon the entertainment hub for the highly anticipated game between the Chiefs and 49ers. Continue reading…

TRAVEL CONCERNS – Patrick Mahomes Sr. will still be able to travel for Super Bowl LVIII despite being arrested on a DWI charge in Texas over the weekend, a judge said. Continue reading…

NO THANKS – NFL announcer Joe Buck has “no desire” to participate in what Sin City has to offer during Super Bowl week, and even predicted “something bad” will likely come out of the game’s festivities. Continue reading…

GAME PLANNING – Raiders star Maxx Crosby shares ideas on how the San Francisco 49ers can slow down two-time NFL MVP Patrick Mahomes on Super Bowl Sunday. Continue reading…

NOT SO SUITE – Popular NFL mom Donna Kelce surprised some fans when she revealed that she would likely root for her son Travis Kelce from the stands due to the sky-high price tags associated with Allegiant Stadium suites. Continue reading…

BOYCOTT – Lisa McCaffrey, the mother of Niners running back Christian, is a self-proclaimed “Swiftie,” but she’s putting her fandom on pause for a bit. Continue reading…

COMMITTED – Andy Reid spoke with reporters ahead of the Chiefs matchup with the 49ers and expressed his desire to continue coaching beyond his duties this Sunday at Allegiant Stadium. Continue reading…

COMPARE AND CONTRAST – As Mahomes tries to win a third Super Bowl, conversations continue about how the Chiefs QB’s greatness measures up to seven-time champion Tom Brady. Continue reading…

FROM OUTKICK: NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell has credited Taylor Swifts for increasing the league’s popularity. But, he also pushed back on the idea that the league is scripted to help the Chiefs win in order to parlay the pop star’s game appearances. Continue reading…

