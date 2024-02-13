Sen. Josh Hawley, R-Ms., discusses how Merrick Garland should either charge President Biden or invoke the 25th amendment should be invoked on ‘Hannity.’
Recent Posts
- It’s very awkward to watch Biden try to engage on TikTok: Roma Daravi
- Law enforcement ‘neutralized the threat’ at Lakewood Church: Nicole Parker
- All Trump is saying is ‘pay your bills’: Greg Gutfeld
- Craig Callaway is one of the most charismatic, corrupt criminals I’ve met: Alex Zdan
- GREG GUTFELD: Dems are getting desperate and stupid