Google finally admits data collection in Chrome’s ‘incognito’ mode

Google is finally revealing it is collecting your data if you use Google Chrome, even if you use incognito mode. This comes after the internet giant agreed to settle for $5 billion to avoid a 2020 lawsuit.

The lawsuit claimed Google collected information like your IP address, device data and even browser history — despite incognito mode seemingly offering a private browsing experience. Google claimed it warned users about websites potentially tracking user activity in order to dismiss the lawsuit.

However, a judge ruled that Google never explicitly told users it was tracking them and collecting information. And if users weren’t aware, they couldn’t consent to data collection.

Since Google agreed to settle last month, two major developments have happened: Google has updated its disclaimer in incognito mode, according to MSPowerUser, and lawyers have been working to finalize a settlement.

So far, Google has only updated the disclaimer in its Canary developer tool on Windows, Android and other devices. If you use it and go into incognito mode, you’ll see a message that says:

“Others who use this device won’t see your activity, so you can browse more privately. This won’t change how data is collected by websites you visit and the services they use, including Google. Downloads, bookmarks and reading list items will be saved.”

Lawyers also have until Feb. 24 to present the court with a finalized settlement agreement. Plaintiffs originally wanted $5,000 in damages per user for violating federal wiretapping and California privacy laws.

We reached out to Google, and a spokesperson released this statement to Cyberguy:

“Incognito mode in Chrome will continue to give people the choice to browse the internet without their activity being saved to their browser or device.”

Keeping your information private while browsing the internet can be a tough task. However, here are some easy ways to keep your data away from any prying eyes:

“Web & App” Activity is basically Google’s main tool to collect your data. Google assumes you have given them access to your online activity when this setting is on. Google claims it does not sell your personal information to anyone. However, Google may use your activity data to show you personalized ads on Google sites and apps and on sites and apps that partner with Google to show ads.

Limit data sharing with sites and services

While there are many valid reasons for allowing Google to give third-party apps and services access to your data, it puts your privacy at risk. Google can track whenever you sign in to another app with your Google sign-in and which service.

Google can track the places you go and collect your location data. However, the tricky thing with this setting is that you must have Web & App activity turned off for your Location History to be fully turned off.

Google’s targeted ads can be a bit too specific for comfort, but there is a way to turn them off:

Consider using a VPN to protect against being tracked and to identify your potential location on websites that you visit. Many sites can read your IP address and, depending on their privacy settings, may display the city from which you are corresponding. A VPN will disguise your IP address to show an alternate location. See my expert review of the best VPNs for browsing the web privately on your Windows, Mac, Android & iOS devices.

While it can be exhausting taking so many precautions to protect your data, it really pays off at the end of the day. Taking a few steps can make all the difference. But by not protecting yourself, you are leaving yourself susceptible to data collection, targeted ads and even worse. At the end of the day, protecting your privacy is your responsibility.

