GOP campaign arm launches media blitz against Dems who opposed violent crime bill as crisis in DC spirals

FIRST ON FOX: Republicans are launching a massive assault against House Democrats who opposed overturning Washington, D.C.’s soft-on-crime criminal code last year as the city’s crime crisis continues to spiral.

Friday marks the one-year anniversary since 173 Democrats voted against H.J. Res. 26, a bill that nullified the overhaul of Washington, D.C.’s criminal code by the city council that softened penalties for violent crime offenders — a fact the National Republican Congressional Committee (NRCC) is amplifying in its new media blitz.

“173 extreme House Democrats voted to put violent criminals before the safety of families one year ago today. If Democrats support this move in the city they work, they’ll support slaps on the wrist for carjackers and murderers across America,” NRCC spokesman Will Reinert told Fox News Digital.

“The NRCC won’t let them get away with this dangerous extremism, and neither should voters this November,” he added.

The NRCC’s media campaign is targeting 14 of the 173 House Democrats who opposed the legislation — which President Biden ultimately broke with his party to sign — and are at risk of losing their swing-district seats in elections this year as Republicans aim to bolster their narrow majority in the chamber.

Those being targeted include Reps. Chris Deluzio, D-Pa., Dina Titus, D-Nev., Emilia Sykes, D-Ohio, Frank Mrvan, D-Ind., Gabriel Vasquez, D-N.M., Hillary Scholten, D-Mich., Jahana Hayes, D-Conn., Mary Peltola, D-Alaska, Matt Cartwright, D-Pa., Mike Levin, D-Calif., Seth Magaziner, D-R.I., Steven Horsford, D-Nev., Susan Wild, D-Pa., and Val Hoyle, D-Ore.

Candidate-specific ads will run in each of the 14 districts highlighting their votes on the legislation.

“Murderers given reduced sentences, carjackers given slaps on the wrist by pandering politicians, not just the D.C. City Council. 173 House Democrats voted to support reduced sentences for violent crimes. So crazy, even President Biden won’t support the anarchy. What’s next, defund the police?” the ad says, before referencing the district-specific Democrat being targeted.

The media blitz comes as 2023 saw significant increases in violent crime across D.C., including a 35% increase in homicides, and a 67% increase in robberies, according to the Washington, D.C. Metropolitan Police.