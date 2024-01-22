GOP committee vows to reclaim majorities in key battleground states: ‘Strategically refined our operations’

A top Republican committee is moving to defend its state majorities while looking to reclaim others from Democrats and detailed their operations in a memo provided to Fox News Digital.

Within the memo, the Republican State Leadership Committee (RSLC) outlined its 2024 objectives and plans to push back against the “onslaught of liberal spending from the far left.” The group believes President Biden’s low popularity provides an opening for them to accomplish their goals.

“Building upon the success of our Absentee Ballot and Early Voting (AB/EV) program during the Virginia state elections, we have strategically refined our operations recognizing the urgency to effectively mobilize low-propensity voters and counter potential Democratic gains,” the RSLC wrote in its memo.

“The aftermath of the Virginia elections not only provided a snapshot into the influx of outside spending that will define 2024, so much that it surpassed our entire cycle budget within a month, but it revealed the Democrats’ advantage in newly redrawn maps that provided their candidates with a D +4.2% edge,” the memo states. “In response, we recognized the potential impact of a turnout operation targeting low-propensity voters to mobilize and win in these slim-margin districts that will make or break majorities this year.”

DEMOCRAT LAWMAKERS SOUND THE ALARM OVER BIDEN’S CAMPAIGN: ‘NOT REAL COMFORTABLE’

The RLSC’s 2024 plan includes zeroing in on 33 seats that will determine “control of the nation.”

There are 85 of 99 state legislative chambers up in 2024, and 33 of which are expected to determine which party is in the driver’s seat for the next couple of years.

WITH EYE TOWARD 2024 ELECTION, REPUBLICANS MAKE BIG PUSH FOR EARLY VOTING IN 2023

The memo’s strategy pinpoints that “Republicans must flip 7 seats across 3 states to get back to control of 60 state legislative chambers, while Democrats must flip 33 seats across 5 states to have a simple majority of state legislative chambers.”

The committee identified three states with the greatest opportunity for Republican flips: Michigan, Minnesota and Pennsylvania.

The 2024 presidential election will also play a key role in determining which states and races will be of highest play.

With this in mind, the committee highlighted that Democrat spending is going to increase in Arizona, Florida, Georgia, New Hampshire, North Carolina, Ohio, Texas and Wisconsin – states that are key in the upcoming Senate, congressional and presidential elections.

State races in Arkansas, Iowa, Indiana, Kansas, Kentucky and Nebraska will also be on the RLSC’s radar, but “these states will not alter the balance of top of the ticket races.”

Democrat-led California, Colorado, Illinois, Maine, Nevada, New York, Oregon and Washington are expected to remain heavily blue, but the committee plans to chase every opportunity for GOP expansion within the states.