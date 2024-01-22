Former DeSantis campaign donor Hal Lambert tells ‘Your World’ that ‘Trump will be the nominee’ and makes a suggestion for his running mate.
Recent Posts
- GOP megadonor Hal Lambert: There was just no path for DeSantis
- Biden believes immigration system is ‘broken,’ White House says
- Trinidad investigation of divers’ deaths points to criminal negligence by fuel company
- GOP committee vows to reclaim majorities in key battleground states: ‘Strategically refined our operations’
- Secret Chinese lab simulates hypersonic missile attack on US warships: report