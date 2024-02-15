GOP Rep wants to use ‘slush fund’ from progressive-backed pet project to fund foreign aid package

Republican Rep. Gary Palmer, R-Ala., supports funding the controversial foreign aid package, but with a condition: it is funded by rescinded money from a progressive-backed “slush fund.”

The Inflation Reduction Act 2022 funneled tens of billions of dollars to green energy programs – including the “Greenhouse Gas Reduction Fund,” a program praised by progressives which was granted $27 billion “to address the climate crisis” and for “environmental justice.”

After the Senate passed a controversial bill to send $95B in aid to Ukraine, Israel and Taiwan, Palmer said he was working on legislation that would allocate already appropriated money for foreign aid instead of coming up with new funds.

“I don’t know how they’re going to pay for it,” Palmer told Fox News Digital of the foreign aid package. “I really don’t know the details of it, I’ve just heard the number. One of the things I’ve suggested to pay for it, is in the so-called Inflation Reduction Act, which I call the Income Reduction Act, which included $27B for a Green New Deal slush fund to be administered by the EPA.”

When asked how Congress would pay for the bill, Palmer suggested using funds from the Green New Deal.

“I’ve got legislation that we’re trying to bring to the floor that will rescind that, and that’s money that has already been appropriated for that purpose that we can then use to offset funding for Israel aid,” the congressman said.

The “Greenhouse Gas Reduction Fund” has been pushed by progressives, including “Squad” member Rep. Alexandira Ocasio-Cortez, D-N.Y., who released a memo with Sen. Ed Markey, D-Mass., outlining the project in 2023.

According to the Congressional Budget Office, “to effectively rescind budget authority, legislation must identify the source of the funds to be canceled” and “To be executed, rescission legislation also must either specify the amount of budget authority to be canceled or provide enough information so that an amount can be determined.”

The Senate passed a controversial $95 billion national security supplemental package that includes $60 billion for Ukraine, $14 billion for Israel, $9 billion in humanitarian assistance for Gaza and nearly $5 billion for the Indo-Pacific, but no funds for border security.

Speaker Johnson, R-La., said Monday, before the vote, that the House would not pass the Senate’s foreign aid package, but draft their own bill that would include border security provisions.

Fox News Digital reached out to the EPA for comment.

Fox News’ Jamie Joseph contributed to this report.