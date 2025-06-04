Fox News host Greg Gutfeld and the ‘Gutfeld!’ panel discuss Greta Thunberg’s new ‘brave’ mission.
Recent Posts
- AOC tries to rewrite history, says Jason Chaffetz
- House Republicans push for spending cancellations as Elon Musk and conservatives demand deeper budget cuts
- Julie Banderas says Rep. Swalwell’s statement on Chinese spy scandal ‘makes zero sense’
- Newt Gingrich: None of these people ‘have a clue’ about America
- Greg Gutfeld: Greta Thunberg’s beliefs are as shallow as her need for attention