GREG GUTFELD: It’s become an industry for race hustlers to find racism in everything

Happy Thursday everybody. All right, oh, thank you. It’s the Girl Scouts over there. We’ll get to brain dead Biden in a minute, if I remember. But first, remember last year when sports site Deadspin posted a pic of a Kansas City Chiefs fan showing only half his face, the face painted black, implying he’s in blackface and thus a horrible racist. In reality, his other cheek was painted red. Those were his team colors, but Deadspin didn’t show you that. Here’s a flashback.

GREG GUTFELD NOVEMBER 29: Instead of getting the approval that most woke media Karens generally bask in, the scumbag writer had to face the new Community Notes function of Elon Musk’s X. In record time, community notes showed the kids full photo, not just the half painted black… And now, thanks to a made up charge of blackface, the folks at Deadspin are guilty of egg face.

GREG GUTFELD: DEADSPIN’S CARRON PHILLIPS ONLY HAS A BYLINE BECAUSE HE’S A RACE-BAITER

Hahahahahahaha! And I keep getting younger. So Deadspin tried to backtrack, adding a half assed apology: “Unfortunately, the article drew attention to the fan, though were intended focus was on the NFL and its checkered history on race…” **** **** it was all about the fan! He had painted team colors on his face, but then you painted a target on his life, but now that nine-year-old boy’s family is suing Deadspin for “maliciously and wantonly” attacking the child, alleging Deadspin’s “race-drenched political agenda.” And the story is even more hilarious, in that the kid is also a member of the Chumash Tribe. Join the club, said one senator. Right? Easy. But it doesn’t look good for Deadspin, the writer Carron J. Phillips and the company G/O Media, which owns Deadspin. My only hope is that little Chiefs fan gets enough money to buy Deadspin and turn it into a pickleball court, if it’s possible.

The fact is, racial smears now have consequences. You can’t put out a race-drenched political agenda and expect that the victims won’t inevitably fight back, but where did this kind of punitive ideology come from? Well, you can blame the race hustling industry and among its leaders is a very white woman named Robin DiAngelo. Robin’s claim to fame is her book, White Fragility. In 2018, she describes it as this, it’s “a state in which even a minimal challenge to the white position becomes intolerable, triggering a range of defensive moves including: argumentation, invalidation, silence, withdrawal, and claims of being attacked and misunderstood.” Meaning, if you’re white and I call you racist and you disagree, you are fragile, which makes you even more racist. So it’s a total lose lose situation, like choosing between Jesse Watters Primetime and Jesse Watters any time. Ha ha. Yeah, all for that joke.

‘WHITE FRAGILITY’ AUTHOR WARNS PEOPLE OF COLOR TO ‘GET AWAY FROM WHITE PEOPLE’

And in one training session, she said this, “to be less white is to: be less oppressive, less arrogant, less certain, less defensive, less ignorant, more humble.” But by that criteria, she must be the whitest white person to ever whiten the earth. Why does a white woman think black people need her help anyway? Isn’t that arrogant and the opposite of humble? I thought this broad was against white saviors. Unless, of course, it’s her and she’s making a buck. But isn’t it weird how anti-racism always ends up being extra racist? It’s a solution that makes things worse. You know, like a vaccine that makes your heart fall out. But say what you want about her lazy, stupid worldview, she has a strong financial incentive to keep up with this divisive crap. In 2021, she was making more than $700K a year from speaking gigs, book sales, corporate diversity consulting and getting $14K per lecture. Well, I hope she’s donating all that to reparations or at least buying Joy Reid a new wig.

So what’s Robin up to now? Well, here she is explaining the single image that captures the concept of white supremacy.

YOUNG CHIEFS FAN AND DAD RESPOND TO ‘BLACKFACE’ ACCUSATIONS: ‘NEVER MEANT TO DISRESPECT ANY NATIVE AMERICANS’

ROBIN DIANGELO: The single image I use to capture the concept of white supremacy is, is, Michael Angelo’s Sistine Chapel, God creating man. You know, where God is in a cloud, and there’s all these angels and he’s reaching out and he’s touching, I don’t know who that is, David or something. And God is white and David is white, and the angels are white, like that, that is the perfect convergence of white supremacy patriarchy.

She’s like a robot. She confused David and Adam just because they’re both white. I guess we all, we all look alike.

TYRUS: You all look alike!

Yes!

TYRUS: So damn confused…

Yeah. First of all, the painting is called The Creation of Adam. The title might hold a clue as to the identity of the person being created and if you think about it, God doesn’t have a race, you idiot. He’s definitely a man, though, because on the seventh day he rested. A woman would go shopping.

ANNOUNCER: A sexist would say!

DEADSPIN REFERS TO WHITE FANS WATCHING BLACK NBA PLAYERS AS ‘WHITE SUPREMACY’

Yeah, of course DiAngelo will say she shouldn’t need to know anything about history or art because it’s just white supremacy and how convenient that is for her. She can churn out untethered idiocy without doing any real work whatsoever. But thankfully, those brilliant works of art will be remembered long after Robin’s gone. That is, if we don’t all die in the Civil War she’s pushing. But what other works of art can we deem bigoted, sexist, racist or transphobic? I mean, look closely at the famous painting The Last Supper. Not a black person in sight. And what about Rodin’s The Thinker? He’s obviously thinking about ways he can keep the black man down, or Edvard Munch’s The Scream. He’s clearly upset because he saw Tyrus using his condo’s pool.

Because if you can find racism in the Sistine Chapel, you can find it anywhere, and that’s the grift of people like Robin DiAngelo, Ibram Kendi, BLM, Joy Reid, you create an endless supply of racism even though there’s no demand for it. And you can even find it in a child’s adorable painted face. With more than $9 billion spent in 2022 alone on diversity, equity and inclusion, it’s become an industry for race hustlers incentivized to find race in everything.

And it’s all connected, by reducing human beings to their immutable characteristics, race obsessed snake oil salesmen do us all a grave disservice while lining their own pockets. But now that Deadspin is on the hook for doing exactly what she does, she may start seeing her speaking gigs dwindle. And if she complains, well, it’s mighty white of her and by her rules that makes her a racist.