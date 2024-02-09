‘Gutfeld!’ panelists react to reports Deadspin is facing a legal battle for allegedly ‘maliciously and wantonly’ attacking a child last year and Robin DiAngelo’s race hustling.
Recent Posts
- Gutfeld: Anti-racism always ends up being extra racist
- Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson named 2023 NFL MVP
- WATCH LIVE: Trump speaks after Nevada Republican caucuses
- Nikki Haley: This is unbelievably disturbing, it’s ‘dangerous’
- Christian McCaffrey named Offensive Player of the Year ahead of Super Bowl, Myles Garrett gets Defensive nod