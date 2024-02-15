Heroes stand out in Kansas City parade shooting | Will Cain Show

How illegal immigration changes who could be President of the United States with legal analyst Lexie Rigden and President & Chief Community Organizer of Free The People Matt Kibbe. Plus, the heroes that came from the Kansas City parade shooting.
Recent Posts
- Tiger Woods explains why PGA Tour wants Saudi Public Investment Fund, LIV Golf merger to go through
- DA Fani Willis testifies about Trump prosecutor affair
- At least 4 migrants dead after boat capsizes off Panamanian coast
- US will build up to 5 Somali army bases in bid to combat al Qaeda-linked extremists
- Catholic bishops in Mexico hosted peace talks with drug cartel leaders