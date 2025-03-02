High school basketball player goes below the belt on opponent in cheap shot during district championship game

A high school district championship loss was much tougher for one player from Ohio.

Ben Mirgon, a sophomore for Hilliard Bradley High School, was part of the losing squad, and during the loss, he was the victim of a cheap shot.

During the game, right after passing the ball, Mirgon took a punch right to his groin from a defender.

The defense was only given a technical foul instead of a flagrant foul and an ejection.

“No technical not ejected,” another Mirgon, Dan, wrote.

According to Greg Glasser, a high school reporter in Ohio, Mirgon had to go to the bench due to the punch toward the end of the second half.

On Sunday morning, Mirgon sent a post on X that said he was “struggling.”

Dan Mirgon wrote that the foul was a “big momentum swing” for Reynoldsburg, and it occurred “right after Ben hit back-to-back threes.”

The Ohio High School Athletic Association did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Mirgon’s team led, 33-25, at half, but lost, 57-51. It was a valiant effort, as Mirgon’s Hilliard Bradley was the 15-seed, while Reynoldsburg was No. 2 in the district.

The game against Reynoldsburg took place at the Taft Coliseum at the Ohio State Fairgrounds. It was Reynoldsburg’s first district championship in seven years.

