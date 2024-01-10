Hilarious Jayapal gaffe proves Dems find saying ‘insurrection’ to be hard

A Democrat serving in the House of Representatives was at the center of an apparent blunder Wednesday when she claimed former President Donald Trump “incited an erection.”

The comment from Rep. Pramila Jayapal, D-Wash., came during the House Judiciary Committee’s consideration of a resolution that, if passed, would set up a full House vote on whether to hold Hunter Biden in contempt of Congress for defying a congressional subpoena as part of the House impeachment inquiry against President Biden.

“I think we’re all outraged about many things, but if we’re gonna talk about outrageous things that have happened or things that have never happened, let’s talk about the fact that President Trump incited an erection.”

Quickly realizing what she had said, Jayapal began laughing and said, “Maybe that, too.”

JAYAPAL TELLS FELLOW DEMS NOT TO ‘OUT-REPUBLICAN THE REPUBLICANS’ ON IMMIGRATION AMID FUNDING TALKS

“You can talk about that too, I guess,” Rep. Dan Bishop, R-N.C., chimed in.

“Maybe we should talk about that, too,” Jayapal responded.

Correcting herself and moving on from the awkward situation, Jayapal said, “The president incited an insurrection.”

Jayapal is not the first Democrat to use the word “erection” instead of “insurrection” when talking about the events of January 6, 2021, and President Trump’s actions on that day.

In January 2021, while pushing for an impeachment trial of Trump on the Senate floor, Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer, D-N.Y., claimed the former president was responsible for an “erection.”

“Make no mistake, there will be a trial and when that trial ends, senators will have to decide if they believe Donald John Trump incited the erection – insurrection – against the United States,” Schumer said at the time.

HUNTER BIDEN MAKES SHOCKING APPEARANCE AT HIS OWN CONTEMPT HEARING

Jayapal’s colleague, Rep. Adam Schiff, D-Calif., has also been guilty of using the word “erection” to describe the events from more than three years ago.

Schiff’s slip-up came during a November 2021 appearance on “The View,” where he responded to pressure from one host who asked him whether he regretted talking up the discredited Steele dossier.

“But let’s not use that as a smokescreen to somehow shield Donald Trump’s culpability for inviting Russia to help him in the election, which they did, for trying to coerce Ukraine into helping him in the next election, which he did, into inciting an erection…”

Catching himself immediately, Schiff corrected himself and used the word “insurrection” before continuing his comments.

Schiff also slipped up and used the word during a January 2021 appearance on CNN, where he claimed then-House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy, R-Calif., incited an “erection.”